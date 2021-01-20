Left Menu
Development News Edition

No action against Munde till rape charges proved, says Pawar

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:09 IST
No action against Munde till rape charges proved, says Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar onWednesday ruled out any action against his party leader andMaharashtra cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde, accused of rapeby a Mumbai woman, till charges against him are proved.

Pawar told reporters in Panaji that any action againstMunde will be taken only if allegations levelled against himare proved after an investigation.

The BJP, the main opposition party in Maharashtra, hasbeen demanding Munde's resignation.

It has become a fashion for some people to levelallegations against a person and seek resignation, the NCPpatriarch said.

Allegations should be investigated and the truthbrought to the fore. If allegations are true then it becomesour responsibility to take action, he said when asked if theNCP is contemplating any action against Munde.

''But it is not fair to take action unless allegationsare proved, said Pawar, whose party is a key constituent inthe Shiv Sena-led MVA government in Maharashtra.

Munde, 45, the social justice minister, has refutedthe rape charges and dubbed them as a blackmail attempt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's Lopez Obrador says Trump helped Mexico

Mexicos leftist president on Wednesday said U.S. President Donald Trump was beneficial to Mexico thanks to a good relationship between the two men, adding that without doubt ties with the Biden administration would also be very strong.Trump...

UN: 43 Europe-bound migrants killed in shipwreck off Libya

A tragic shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea off Libyas coast killed at least 43 migrants bound for Europe, the UN migration agency said Wednesday.The International Organisation for Migration said the shipwreck that took place a day earlier ...

COVID-19: Eye drop sector grows by 20 pc

The Rs 700-crore eye dropmarket in the country has witnessed a 20 per cent growth inthe first half of the current fiscal as people were forced tospend long hours with their digital devices in the wake of theCOVID-19 resulting in visual fati...

Portugal's daily COVID-19 infections hit record, 40% jump from day before

Portugal reported a record high of 14,647 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up from 10,455 a day before, bringing the total to 581,605 infections since the start of the pandemic, health authority DGS said.The country of 10 million people, whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021