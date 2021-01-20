No action against Munde till rape charges proved, says Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar onWednesday ruled out any action against his party leader andMaharashtra cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde, accused of rapeby a Mumbai woman, till charges against him are proved.

Pawar told reporters in Panaji that any action againstMunde will be taken only if allegations levelled against himare proved after an investigation.

The BJP, the main opposition party in Maharashtra, hasbeen demanding Munde's resignation.

It has become a fashion for some people to levelallegations against a person and seek resignation, the NCPpatriarch said.

Allegations should be investigated and the truthbrought to the fore. If allegations are true then it becomesour responsibility to take action, he said when asked if theNCP is contemplating any action against Munde.

''But it is not fair to take action unless allegationsare proved, said Pawar, whose party is a key constituent inthe Shiv Sena-led MVA government in Maharashtra.

Munde, 45, the social justice minister, has refutedthe rape charges and dubbed them as a blackmail attempt.

