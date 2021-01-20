Tahsildar, corporator lodge complaints against each other

Hyderabad, Jan 20 (PTI): A complaint was filed against awoman corporator of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) on Wednesday for allegedly obstructing a Tahsildarfrom discharging his duties here, police said.

Following this, the TRS corporator from Banjara Hillsdivision, G Vijayalaxmi filed a counter-complaint against theShaikpet Tahsildar Srinivas Reddy, the police said.

The Tahsildar accused the corporator of coming to hisoffice, along with 10-15 people, and obstructing his work,they said.

Vijayalaxmi, who is daughter Telangana Rashtra Samithi(TRS) Parliamentary party leader K Keshava Rao, alleged thatthe Tahsildar has not been responding to public grievancesand behaved rudely with her when she went to the office, thepolice said.

The police are examining the two complaints and takinglegal opinion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)