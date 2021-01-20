Sasikala shifted to hospital after complaining of fever and breathlessness

Just days before her releasefrom a prison here, V K Sasikala, close aide of former TamilNadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, was on Wednesday admittedto the Government Bowring Hospital after she complained offever and breathlessness, jail sources said.

Earlier she underwent treatment at the jail hospitalbut later taken to the Bowring Hospital for a second opinion,sources added.

The expelled AIADMK leader arrived in an ambulanceand was taken inside the Bowring and Lady Curzon MedicalCollege and Research Institute,also known as Bowring Hospital,in a wheelchair, hospital sources said.

Later, the director-cum-dean of the institute DrManoj Kumar H V said in a statement that the 63-year-oldSasikala, with comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes andhypothyroidism, has been admitted with cough and fever.

He said she was stable with supportive measures andantibiotics and oxygen.

''She will be further evaluated andmonitored.Investigation reports are awaited,'' Dr Kumar added.

Earlier, a jail official told PTI she was gettingtreated for fever and breathlessness in the jail hospital.

''Now she will be taken to the Bowring hospital,'' theofficial said.

It is not confirmed yet whether she is sufferingfrom COVID-19.

Sasikala, lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Prisonhere, was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

Her illness comes at a time when she is just a weekaway to walk free from the prison on January 27.PTI GMS BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)