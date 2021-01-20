Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sasikala shifted to hospital after complaining of fever and breathlessness

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-01-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 22:01 IST
Sasikala shifted to hospital after complaining of fever and breathlessness

Just days before her releasefrom a prison here, V K Sasikala, close aide of former TamilNadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, was on Wednesday admittedto the Government Bowring Hospital after she complained offever and breathlessness, jail sources said.

Earlier she underwent treatment at the jail hospitalbut later taken to the Bowring Hospital for a second opinion,sources added.

The expelled AIADMK leader arrived in an ambulanceand was taken inside the Bowring and Lady Curzon MedicalCollege and Research Institute,also known as Bowring Hospital,in a wheelchair, hospital sources said.

Later, the director-cum-dean of the institute DrManoj Kumar H V said in a statement that the 63-year-oldSasikala, with comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes andhypothyroidism, has been admitted with cough and fever.

He said she was stable with supportive measures andantibiotics and oxygen.

''She will be further evaluated andmonitored.Investigation reports are awaited,'' Dr Kumar added.

Earlier, a jail official told PTI she was gettingtreated for fever and breathlessness in the jail hospital.

''Now she will be taken to the Bowring hospital,'' theofficial said.

It is not confirmed yet whether she is sufferingfrom COVID-19.

Sasikala, lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Prisonhere, was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

Her illness comes at a time when she is just a weekaway to walk free from the prison on January 27.PTI GMS BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 68 pc of targeted recipients get COVID-19 vaccines

On the third day of the COVID-19inoculation drive in Maharashtra, 18,166 healthcare workers or68 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries for the day wereadministered vaccine doses on Wednesday, an official releasesaid.On Tuesday, 14,883 heal...

Motor racing-Domenicali says F1 could reduce and rotate races in future

Formula One is still aiming for a record 23 grands prix this year but could have fewer in future with some held in rotation, the sports new chief executive Stefano Domenicali said on Wednesday.The Italian, a former Ferrari team boss and mos...

Evictions to racial equity: Calls for 'immediate' Biden action on housing

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, Jan 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Shaye Awwad is worried she could get kicked out of her Kentucky home at the end of the month, and she is looking to newly inaugurated U.S. President Joe Biden to do something...

Kochi court directs investigating officer to bring approver in actress attack case to court tomorrow

The Additional Special Sessions Court here on Wednesday directed the investigating officer to take Vipin Lal, the approver in the actress attack case into custody and to bring him before the court tomorrow. Court also directed the Viyyur Ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021