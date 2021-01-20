Canada's PM Trudeau congratulates Biden, looks to fighting COVID-19, climate change together

Canada's PM Trudeau congratulates Biden, looks to fighting COVID-19, climate change togetherReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:00 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday congratulated U.S. President Joe Biden after he was inaugurated, saying he looked forward to working with the new president to fight COVID-19 and climate change. In a statement, Trudeau said the two countries "will continue this partnership as we fight the global COVID-19 pandemic and support a sustainable economic recovery that will build back better for everyone".
"We will also work together to advance climate action and clean economic growth, promote inclusion and diversity, and create good middle class jobs and opportunities for our people while contributing to democracy, peace, and security at home and around the world," Trudeau said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
