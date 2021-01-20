Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada's PM Trudeau congratulates Biden, looks to fighting COVID-19, climate change together

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:00 IST
Canada's PM Trudeau congratulates Biden, looks to fighting COVID-19, climate change together
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday congratulated U.S. President Joe Biden after he was inaugurated, saying he looked forward to working with the new president to fight COVID-19 and climate change. In a statement, Trudeau said the two countries "will continue this partnership as we fight the global COVID-19 pandemic and support a sustainable economic recovery that will build back better for everyone".

"We will also work together to advance climate action and clean economic growth, promote inclusion and diversity, and create good middle class jobs and opportunities for our people while contributing to democracy, peace, and security at home and around the world," Trudeau said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher ahead of Yellen speech; spotlight on earnings

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Domenicali says F1 could reduce and rotate races in future

Formula One is still aiming for a record 23 grands prix this year but could have fewer in future with some held in rotation, the sports new chief executive Stefano Domenicali said on Wednesday.The Italian, a former Ferrari team boss and mos...

Evictions to racial equity: Calls for 'immediate' Biden action on housing

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, Jan 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Shaye Awwad is worried she could get kicked out of her Kentucky home at the end of the month, and she is looking to newly inaugurated U.S. President Joe Biden to do something...

Brazil health institute expects supplies for 11 million more CoronaVac doses by Feb 10

Brazilian public health institute Butantan expects supplies for 11 million additional doses of Chinas CoronaVac vaccine by Feb. 10, its director said on Wednesday in Sao Paulo.Butantan Director Dimas Covas said about 5,400 liters of active ...

Pope tells Biden he prays God will guide reconciliation in U.S.

Pope Francis told U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday that he was praying that God would guide his efforts to bring reconciliation in the United States and among the nations of the world. In a message sent shortly after the second Catholi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021