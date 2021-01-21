Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joe Biden takes over @POTUS Twitter account after inauguration

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 00:32 IST
Joe Biden takes over @POTUS Twitter account after inauguration

Joe Biden on Wednesday took over the official @POTUS Twitter account of the President of the United States after his inauguration.

The 78-year-old veteran Democratic leader’s Twitter account @PresElectBiden transformed into @POTUS after he took the oath of office at the West Front of the US Capitol as the 46th President of the United States in a historic but scaled down ceremony under the unprecedented security umbrella of thousands of security personnel.

POTUS is the official acronym for President of the United States; FLOTUS refers to the First Lady.

Twitter transferred institutional accounts such as @POTUS, @FLOTUS, @VP and @WhiteHouse to the Biden administration after the inauguration.

These accounts are reserved for the official government use by the current administration as they do not belong to any individual.

When previous president Donald Trump took the office in 2017, then-President Barack Obama's official accounts were transferred to him with his followers intact.

This time, these official accounts have lost tens of millions of followers. However, those dropped will receive notifications that they can follow them.

As per Twitter, the users are given a choice to whether follow the new accounts or not.

Trump's @POTUS account has been archived as @POTUS45 in the same way Obama’s account was archived as @POTUS44.

On January 15, Biden’s Twitter account had tweeted that the account will become the official account of the US President on January 20.

“Folks — This will be the account for my official duties as President. At 12:01 PM on January 20th, it will become @POTUS. Until then, I'll be using @JoeBiden. And while you're here, follow @FLOTUSBiden @SenKamalaHarris @SecondGentleman and @Transition46,” it had said.

Kamala Harris, soon after she was sworn-in as America’s first woman Vice President during a historic inauguration at the West Front of the Capitol, tweeted from her official Twitter account soon after the inauguration.

“Ready to serve,'' she said in the tweet.

''For the people—always,'' Harris tweeted from her personal account before the inauguration.

''I’m here today because of the women who came before me,'' she said in another tweet along with a video which featured a number of Black women, including her Tamil mother.

The inauguration was held under the watch of more than 25,000 National Guards, who have transformed the capital into a garrison city, mainly because of the threat of more violent protests by the supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, who became the first president to skip his successor's inauguration since Andrew Johnson in 1869. Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence attended the ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China hits Trump officials with sanctions on their way out

China imposed sanctions on nearly 30 former Trump administration officials moments after they left office on Wednesday.In a statement released just minutes after President Joe Biden was inaugurated, Beijing slapped travel bans and business ...

Armed men try to storm governor''s house in Sudan''s Darfur

Armed men opened fire overnight, trying to storm the residence of a provincial governor in Sudans restive Darfur region but were repelled by guards, officials said Wednesday.There were no injuries or damage in the attempted attack on West D...

New York City opens billions in contracts to LGBT+ business

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Jan 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - New York City has opened 25 billion worth of contracts to bids from LGBT-owned businesses as part of a pledge to widen access to a raft of benefits already offered to other m...

TEXT-U.S. President Joe Biden's inaugural address

Following is the inauguration speech as prepared for delivery by Democrat Joe Biden, who was sworn in as president of the United States on Wednesday This is democracys day.A day of history and hope. Of renewal and resolve.Through a crucible...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021