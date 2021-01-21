Left Menu
Development News Edition

China imposes sanctions on 28 Trump-era officials including Pompeo

The move was a sign of China's anger, especially at an accusation Pompeo made on his final full day in office that China had committed genocide against its Uighur Muslims, an assessment that Biden's choice to succeed Pompeo, Anthony Blinken, said he shared. In a striking repudiation of its relationship with Washington under Trump, the Chinese foreign ministry announced the sanctions in a statement that appeared on its website around the time that Biden was taking the presidential oath.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-01-2021 01:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 01:16 IST
China imposes sanctions on 28 Trump-era officials including Pompeo
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

China said on Wednesday it wanted to cooperate with President Joe Biden's new U.S. administration, while announcing sanctions against "lying and cheating" outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and 27 other top officials under Donald Trump. The move was a sign of China's anger, especially at an accusation Pompeo made on his final full day in office that China had committed genocide against its Uighur Muslims, an assessment that Biden's choice to succeed Pompeo, Anthony Blinken, said he shared.

In a striking repudiation of its relationship with Washington under Trump, the Chinese foreign ministry announced the sanctions in a statement that appeared on its website around the time that Biden was taking the presidential oath. Pompeo and the others had "planned, promoted and executed a series of crazy moves, gravely interfered in China's internal affairs, undermined China's interests, offended the Chinese people, and seriously disrupted China-U.S. relations," it said.

The other outgoing and former Trump officials sanctioned included trade chief Peter Navarro, National Security Advisers Robert O'Brien and John Bolton, Health Secretary Alex Azar, U.N. ambassador Kelly Craft and former top Trump aide Steve Bannon. The 28 ex-officials and immediate family members would be banned from entering mainland China, Hong Kong or Macao, and companies and institutions associated with them restricted from doing business with China.

China has imposed sanctions on U.S. lawmakers in the past year, but targeting so many former and outgoing U.S. officials on inauguration day was an unusual expression of disdain. Pompeo, who unleashed a barrage of measures against China in his final weeks in office, announced that on Tuesday that the Trump administration had determined that China had committed "genocide and crimes against humanity" against Uighur Muslims.

Blinken said on Tuesday he agreed with Pompeo's genocide assessment. "The forcing of men, women and children into concentration camps; trying to, in effect, re-educate them to be adherents to the ideology of the Chinese Communist Party, all of that speaks to an effort to commit genocide," Blinken said.

China has repeatedly rejected accusations of abuse in its western Xinjiang region, where a United Nations panel has said at least 1 million Uighurs and other Muslims had been detained in camps. Responding to the Xinjiang allegations, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a media briefing on Wednesday: "Pompeo has made so many lies in recent years, and this is just another bold-faced lie."

"This U.S. politician is notorious for lying and cheating, is making himself a laughing stock and a clown," she said. Hua said China hoped "the new administration will work together with China in the spirit of mutual respect, properly handle differences and conduct more win-win cooperation in more sectors."

"We hope the new U.S. administration can have their own reasonable and cool-minded judgment on Xinjiang issues, among other issues."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageingScientists in Beijing have developed a new gene therapy which can reverse some of the effects of ageing in mice and exten...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. UKs Johnson resists pandemic inquiry as hospitals likened to war zoneBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson resisted calls for an inquiry into his governments handling of the COVID-19 pand...

Biden's push for more coronavirus aid to test his 'honeymoon' with U.S. Congress

Republicans in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday signaled a willingness to work with President Joe Biden on additional money to combat the coronavirus pandemic, though several voiced opposition to his proposed programs 1.9 trillion price tag.U...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Tiger King star Jeff Lowe ordered to surrender cubs in animal welfare caseTiger King star Jeff Lowe, the former business partner at the private wildcat zoo featured in the hit Net...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021