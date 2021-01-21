Left Menu
NCP to fight Goa assembly polls with 'Cong, other like-minded parties'

National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said his party intends to fight the upcoming Goa Legislative Assembly election in alliance with Congress and other like-minded political parties.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:11 IST
National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at a press conference in Panaji. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said his party intends to fight the upcoming Goa Legislative Assembly election in alliance with Congress and other like-minded political parties. While speaking to reporters in Panaji, Pawar said the NCP wants to fight the Goa Legislative Assembly election "as a front" along with other parties.

"In Goa, we want to contest the election in alliance with Congress and other like-minded parties but we are yet to start the dialogues with other political outfits," the NCP chief said, without naming other parties in the state. Pawar, who is on his Goa trip, met local NCP leadership including party's Goa President Jose Philip D'Souza and lone MLA in Goa Assembly, Churchill Alemao.

The NCP chief also said that senior party leader Prafulla Patel has been authorized to hold dialogues with other political parties to have a front for Goa elections. "The discussion about the alliance and seat-sharing amongst the partners will happen at the national level," he said.

While speaking about the ongoing farm laws, he hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that they are creating a serious threat to the unity of the nation by failing to resolve the farmers' protests at the borders of the national capital. "The BJP is creating a serious threat to the unity of the nation by failing to resolve the farmers' protests. The ruling BJP had proved that it had no sympathy for the 65 per cent population of the country - farmers - who are feeding the nation's population," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

