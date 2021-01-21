Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Ardern congratulates USA President Joe Biden on inauguration

“I look forward to building a close relationship with President Biden and working with him on issues that matter to both our countries,” Jacinda Ardern said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 21-01-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 09:14 IST
PM Ardern congratulates USA President Joe Biden on inauguration
“President Biden’s message of unity as he takes office is one that resonates with New Zealanders and, on behalf of New Zealand, I wish him well as he begins his presidency,” Jacinda Ardern said. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated President Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States of America.

"I look forward to building a close relationship with President Biden and working with him on issues that matter to both our countries," Jacinda Ardern said.

"New Zealand and the United States have shared interests in addressing global challenges including climate change, the COVID-19 economic recovery, and the security, prosperity and sustainability of the Indo-Pacific and Pacific Island regions. We have a common investment in the international rules-based order and I welcome President Biden's intentions for the US to re-join the Paris Agreement and halt its withdrawal from the World Health Organisation.

"President Biden is a good friend of New Zealand, and we have fond memories of his 2016 visit to our shores. Under his presidency, the strong and close relationship that New Zealand enjoys with the United States will continue to develop and flourish.

"President Biden's message of unity as he takes office is one that resonates with New Zealanders and, on behalf of New Zealand, I wish him well as he begins his presidency," Jacinda Ardern said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Impey set to leave role as New Zealand Rugby chairman

New Zealand Rugby NZR Chairman Brent Impey said on Thursday he will leave the role in the coming months. Impey, who has been in the role since 2014, stepped down from a similar position at SANZAAR at the end of 2020 to make way for an indep...

Standing Committee on Defence evaluates security preparedness in Arabian Sea

A sixteen-member Standing Committee on Defence SCOD headed by Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Jual Oram visited Goa Naval Area on Tuesday to evaluate operational preparedness in the Arabian Sea including coastal security. The visit of the SCO...

ADB appoints Suzanne Gaboury as DG of Private Sector Operations Department

The Asian Development Bank ADB has appointed Ms Suzanne Gaboury as Director-General of its Private Sector Operations Department. Ms Gaboury assumed office in early January.Before joining ADB, Ms Gaboury was Chief Investment Officer at FinDe...

Departing U.S. FCC chair warns of threats to telecoms from China

Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission FCC chairman Ajit Pai said potential Chinese espionage and threats to U.S. telecommunications networks and internet freedom are the biggest national security issue that regulators will face in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021