PM Ardern congratulates USA President Joe Biden on inauguration
“I look forward to building a close relationship with President Biden and working with him on issues that matter to both our countries,” Jacinda Ardern said.Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 21-01-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 09:14 IST
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated President Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States of America.
"I look forward to building a close relationship with President Biden and working with him on issues that matter to both our countries," Jacinda Ardern said.
"New Zealand and the United States have shared interests in addressing global challenges including climate change, the COVID-19 economic recovery, and the security, prosperity and sustainability of the Indo-Pacific and Pacific Island regions. We have a common investment in the international rules-based order and I welcome President Biden's intentions for the US to re-join the Paris Agreement and halt its withdrawal from the World Health Organisation.
"President Biden is a good friend of New Zealand, and we have fond memories of his 2016 visit to our shores. Under his presidency, the strong and close relationship that New Zealand enjoys with the United States will continue to develop and flourish.
"President Biden's message of unity as he takes office is one that resonates with New Zealanders and, on behalf of New Zealand, I wish him well as he begins his presidency," Jacinda Ardern said.
(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jacinda Ardern
- Joe Biden
- climate change
- COVID-19
- World Health Organisation
ALSO READ
Joint session of US Congress certifies victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Nov 3 election.
US President Donald Trump says there will be an ''orderly'' transfer of power to Joe Biden on January 20.
Joe Biden nominates Judge Merrick Garland for attorney general
Joe Biden praises Vanita Gupta, says she is ‘proud daughter’ of immigrants from India
Joe Biden aims to release all coronavirus doses- CNN