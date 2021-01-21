Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya have made India proud in every field: Vice President

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday extended greetings on the statehood day of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya, saying the three states have come a long way since their formation, making India proud in every field. Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur became full-fledged states on this day in 1972.

''Blessed with unparalleled natural beauty, diverse vibrant cultures & people with a unique outlook towards life, these North-Eastern states have retained their special place in India, and have shown the way to the rest of the country through their natural diet & healthy lifestyle,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

The three states, the vice president said, have come a long way since their state formation, making India proud in every field. ''I am sure they will continue their journey of progress in the years to come. I convey my heartiest greetings on their special day,'' he said.

