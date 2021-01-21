Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya have made India proud in every field: Vice President

Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur became full-fledged states on this day in 1972.Blessed with unparalleled natural beauty, diverse vibrant cultures people with a unique outlook towards life, these North-Eastern states have retained their special place in India, and have shown the way to the rest of the country through their natural diet healthy lifestyle, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.The three states, the vice president said, have come a long way since their state formation, making India proud in every field.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 11:02 IST
Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya have made India proud in every field: Vice President

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday extended greetings on the statehood day of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya, saying the three states have come a long way since their formation, making India proud in every field. Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur became full-fledged states on this day in 1972.

''Blessed with unparalleled natural beauty, diverse vibrant cultures & people with a unique outlook towards life, these North-Eastern states have retained their special place in India, and have shown the way to the rest of the country through their natural diet & healthy lifestyle,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

The three states, the vice president said, have come a long way since their state formation, making India proud in every field. ''I am sure they will continue their journey of progress in the years to come. I convey my heartiest greetings on their special day,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Dalai Lama congratulates US President Joe Biden

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Thursday congratulated Joe Biden for being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and thanked him for his long-standing support for the Tibetan people.He also expressed confidence that...

Shanghai reports three local COVID-19 infections on Thursday

Chinas business hub of Shanghai reported on Thursday three new locally transmitted coronavirus infections, as concern grows about another debilitating wave of new cases in the country.The city had launched mass testing of all hospital worke...

FOREX-Dollar on back foot as Biden optimism bolsters riskier currencies

The dollar declined versus major peers on Thursday as optimism that new U.S. administrations massive stimulus package will bolster growth sapped demand for safe-haven currencies. Riskier commodity currencies were supported as Asian stocks f...

Mizoram reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram on Thursday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, according to the State Health Department. The total coronavirus cases in the state have now reached 4,346, including 69 active cases.No new death by this deadly virus was reported in the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021