Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai opposition figure says government aims to silence him on vaccine

A banned Thai opposition politician, who is facing a criminal complaint of defaming the monarchy, defended on Thursday his criticism of the government's coronavirus vaccine strategy that relies on a company owned by King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit this week accused the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha of mishandling the vaccine campaign, saying it was too reliant on Siam Bioscience and will be slow to protect the public.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 13:10 IST
Thai opposition figure says government aims to silence him on vaccine

A banned Thai opposition politician, who is facing a criminal complaint of defaming the monarchy, defended on Thursday his criticism of the government's coronavirus vaccine strategy that relies on a company owned by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit this week accused the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha of mishandling the vaccine campaign, saying it was too reliant on Siam Bioscience and will be slow to protect the public. The Thai company is owned by the Crown Property Bureau, the organisation that manages tens of billions of dollars in investment under the king's personal control.

Siam Bioscience agreed in October to manufacture AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine and supply it domestically and across Southeast Asia. The government has ordered 61 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine for its population, as well as 2 million doses of a vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech.

Thanathorn had alleged the AstraZeneca deal lacked transparency and Siam Bioscience was given an unfair advantage over other companies. He said the government, by relying mostly on AstraZeneca instead of negotiating multiple deals, has slowed the rollout of vaccines for Thais to June, while other countries have already begun to vaccinate their populations.

Both AstraZeneca and Siam Bioscience declined to comment on Thanathorn's allegations. The government has defended its policy and on Wednesday filed a criminal complaint against Thanathorn for his criticism, accusing him of royal insult under article 112 of the criminal code that is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

"The deals were not negotiated independently of each other. There was no selection process or comparison so questions must be raised," Thanathorn told a news conference, during which he said the prime minister was using article 112 to silence him. A government spokeswoman, Ratchada Dhanadirek, has denied the prosecution was politically motivated.

Thanathorn was banned from politics for 10 years after a court dissolved his Future Forward Party last year for illegal loans. The party won significant support among younger voters in a 2019 general election, coming third, with a campaign that focussed on opposition to military influence over politics.

The government said the election was free and fair but opposition parties say it was designed to ensure former junta leader Prayuth remained in power. (Writing by Panu Wongcha-um Editing by Ed Davies, Robert Birsel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia reports daily record 346 new coronavirus deaths

Indonesia reported a new daily record of 346 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, taking its total to 27,203 since the virus was first detected last year.Indonesias COVID-19 task force also reported 11,703 new coronavirus cases, raising tota...

Welsh AstraZeneca vaccine facilities not disrupted by flooding, Wockhardt UK says

The manufacture of AstraZeneca and Oxfords COVID-19 vaccine has not been disrupted by flooding near a Welsh factory involved in the supply chain, manufacturing partner Wockhardt said on Thursday, adding the site was operating as normal.Last...

Moscow to relax some restrictions as daily Russian COVID-19 cases ease

Moscow will relax some COVID-19 restrictions from Friday, including fully reopening colleges and specialist education institutions, the mayor of the Russian capital said on Thursday.The number of daily new cases has started to fall in Russi...

FACTBOX-Cricket-Sri Lanka v England, second test

Factbox on the second and final test between Sri Lanka and England, which begins on Friday WHENJan. 22-26 10 a.m.0430 GMT WHEREGalle International Stadium MATCH OFFICIALS all Sri LankanUmpires Kumar Dharmasena, Ruchira Palliyaguruge Third u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021