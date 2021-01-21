Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP polls: Cong calendar chronicling Priyanka Gandhi's journey unveiled, 10 lakh copies to be distributed

With Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled for next year, the state Congress unit has unveiled a calendar for 2021 chronicling the journey of General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 14:47 IST
UP polls: Cong calendar chronicling Priyanka Gandhi's journey unveiled, 10 lakh copies to be distributed
A photo from the calendar. Image Credit: ANI

With Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled for next year, the state Congress unit has unveiled a calendar for 2021 chronicling the journey of General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. According to sources, 10 lakh calendars will be distributed in the state in a bid to reach out to the masses.

Party leaders have been instructed to distribute the calendar to every ward and village. Calendars have been dispatched for each district and city committee according to their respective population. The calendar has photographs of "public outreach and struggles" of the party General Secretary.

In the 12-page calendar, the first page displays a photograph in which the Congress leader can be seen expressing her condolences to tribal women after the Umbha massacre of Sonbhadra. The calendar also had her photo from her visit to Hathras victim's house. She can be seen hugging the Hathras rape victim's mother.

Another photograph of the Congress General Secretary trying to save party workers from police lathi-charge has also been featured. The calendar also has a picture of the Congress leader's visit to Azamgarh to meet those "troubled" during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She can be seen wiping the tears of a child of the victim's family.

Among other pictures include photos from her visits to Amethi, Rae Bareli, Haryana, and Jharkhand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-With no self-pardon in hand, private citizen Trump faces uncertain legal future

Donald Trump issued a list of pardons during his final hours as U.S. president but did not include himself, his children, or personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, even though advisers said he had privately debated the extraordinary step of a self-...

U.S. must improve infrastructure: Biden transportation nominee

President Joe Bidens nominee to head the U.S. Transportation Department will tell a U.S. Senate panel on Thursday the United States must improve its infrastructure.We also have a lot of work to do to improve the infrastructure in this count...

Hungary gives initial approval for AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines

Hungarys drug regulator has given initial approval for use of Britains AstraZeneca and Russias Sputnik V vaccines against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday, confirming media reports. Foreign Minis...

Haikyuu!! Season 5’s delay is possible, what viewers can see next

Since Haikyuu Season 4 part 2 dropped its finale on December 19, last year, the anime lovers have turned aggressive to know when Season 5 will take place. Now Haikyuu Season 5 has become a highly anticipated anime series, thanks to the rema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021