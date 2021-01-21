Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala Assembly rejects resolution to remove Speaker, opposition UDF stages walkout

The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) on Thursday staged a walkout from the Kerala assembly after it rejected a resolution to remove Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 21-01-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:41 IST
Kerala Assembly rejects resolution to remove Speaker, opposition UDF stages walkout
Kerala Assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) on Thursday staged a walkout from the Kerala assembly after it rejected a resolution to remove Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan. The resolution was moved by UDF MLA M Ummer.

The walkout by the Opposition came immediately after Sreeramakrishnan's reply in which he countered the Opposition's charges. He lashed out at the Opposition and termed the resolution as an "immature" move. "If needed, as Speaker, I could have rejected the resolution but I allowed it as dissent should also be accepted in a democracy. I welcome this discussion, particularly, at a time in our country where any dissent is not allowed. For the first time in the country, the Opposition brought a resolution to remove Speaker based on media speculation. The Opposition and its leaders are really immature to move such resolution," he said.

A total of 14 legislators from the ruling and the Opposition benches spoke at the discussion. Supporting the resolution to remove Speaker, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said: "P Sreeramakrishnan will be the first person to hold the chair of a Speaker in the state's history who is tainted for his association with smugglers. The Assembly is the temple of democracy and against no speaker, such charges like the association with gold smugglers have come out."

Joining the discussion, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the resolution against Speaker showed how 'pauper' opposition is when it comes to bringing in a proper resolution. "The 164 statements given by gold smuggling accused in court has not come out yet. From all these months, the investigation agency was questioning this accused. How can 164 statements given by such an accused be trusted? The investigation agencies are deliberately trying to depict the Kerala Assembly speaker in poor light. This practice is wrong and it is unfortunate that the Opposition supporting it," he said.

The lone BJP MLA in Kerala Assembly O Rajagopal supporting the resolution said that the Speaker should be a role model for all 140 members in Kerala Assembly. "But here the Speaker is accused of his association with smugglers, which is unfortunate. It is the duty of those who hold public office to keep a distance from those who are involved in anti-national activities, instead here they are helping them."

After Sreeramakrishnan gave his reply the UDF led by Ramesh Chennithala staged a walkout from the assembly. Following this, the deputy speaker who was on the chair rejected the motion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Appealing to 'kind angels' China strikes optimistic tone with Biden administration

China struck an optimistic tone toward President Joe Bidens new administration on Thursday, saying kind angels can triumph over evil forces and playing down early irritants as the result of an atmosphere poisoned by Donald Trumps term in of...

Yellen's call to 'act big' reflects long re-think on big government debt

At U.S. Treasury Secretary-designate Janet Yellens confirmation hearing Tuesday she nodded to the need for the federal debt to be put on a sustainable path, at least eventually.Her more extensive comments defending President Joe Bidens 1.9 ...

Still separated: COVID-19 order keeps families apart after Biden lifts 'Muslim ban'

On Tuesday night, on the eve of President Joe Bidens inauguration, Mania Darbanis mother called her from Iran.She was ecstatic that Biden would soon repeal the Trump administrations so-called Muslim ban that barred people from a number of m...

Rupee gains 6 paise to close near 5-month high of 72.99 vs USD

Extending its gains for the third straight session, the Indian rupee added another 6 paise to settle at a near five-month high of 72.99 against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking a weaker American currency overseas and sustained foreign fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021