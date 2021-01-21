Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mongolian prime minister submits resignation after COVID-19 protests

Reuters | Ulaanbaatar | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:16 IST
Mongolian prime minister submits resignation after COVID-19 protests
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Mongolia's Prime Minister Khuresukh Ukhnaa has submitted his resignation to parliament after protests in the capital Ulaanbaatar about the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state news agency Montsame reported on Thursday.

The protests erupted on Wednesday in response to allegations that the government had mishandled the relocation of a COVID-19 patient and her newborn baby, Montsame said.

After earning praise for its handling of the coronavirus in the early stages, Mongolia has recently been battling an outbreak caused by an infected driver entering from Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ten BJP, two SP candidates elected unopposed to UP Legislative Council

Ten BJP and two Samajwadi candidates were elected unopposed to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Thursday.Those elected included Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, former IAS officer A K Sharma and state BJP president Swatantra Dev...

Rajasthan to have a third Sainik School in Alwar

A third Sanik School with be set up in Rajasthan in Alwar district after the establishment of two others earlier in Chittorgarh and Jhunjhunu districts.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal for the allotment of free land in Ha...

China backs Guterres for 2nd term as UN Secretary-General

China on Thursday announced its backing for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who is seeking a second five-year term as the chief of the world body.Guterres, 71, whose current term ends on December 31, in a letter to General...

RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in November, buys USD 10.261 bn

The Reserve Bank of India RBI continued to remain a net buyer of the US currency in November after it bought USD 10.261 billion from the spot market, data showed.During the reporting month, the central bank purchased USD 14.289 billion and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021