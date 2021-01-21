IOC president Bach says Tokyo Olympics to be held as scheduled- Kyodo

IOC president Bach says Tokyo Olympics to be held as scheduled- KyodoReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:38 IST
IOC president Thomas Bach said on Thursday that the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games will be held as scheduled, in an interview with Kyodo News.
He said there was "no Plan B".
Despite a surge in coronavirus cases leading to much of Japan currently being under severe restrictions, organisers have remained adamant that the Olympics can go ahead.
