Oppn UDF moves resolution seeking Ker Speaker's resignation, walks out during discussion

The oppositionCongress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Thursday moved aresolution, against Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan in the KeralaAssembly seeking his resignation, and staged a walkout duringthe discussion, after which it was rejected by the House.

The UDF on Thursday moved a resolution in the Houseagainst the Speaker in the wake of allegations against him inthe dollar smuggling case and over the alleged extravagance inthe various construction activities carried out in theAssembly complex.

At the fag end of the nearly four-hour-longdiscussion, while Sreeramakrishnan was explaining his stand,Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala rose from his seat andannounced that since the Speaker was not budging to thedemand, the opposition had decided to walkout.

Indian Union Muslim League MLAM Ummer presented theresolution and citing the newsreports, said ''it seems likeafter the end of the current session of the Assembly, thecustoms may question the Speaker''.

''When the Speaker of the Assembly needs to presenthimself before the Customs for questioning, it will affect thedignity of this House. It's unfortunate to present thisresolution,'' Ummer said.

Chennithala said the Speaker should step down from thepost.

''He will be known as the most tainted Speaker in thehistory of Kerala Assembly,'' Chennithala said and pointed outthatthe currentSpeaker had during the last government'stermclimbed the daisin protest.

However, the treasury bench strongly defended theSpeaker and said the resolution itself was ''based on hearsay''and some media reports which do not have any backing.

Sreeramakrishnan, in his reply said he was ''notworried over the imaginatory stories written by some mediahouses''.

''I am happy and proud that during a time when thevoice of dissent is being muzzled across the country, we arediscussing such a matter,'' the Speaker said.

''The Opposition was now targeting me because there isnothing to protest against the government,'' he said.

The House also witnessed a war of words when theOpposition members asked why the Speaker attended theinauguration of a shop of one of the accused in the goldsmuggling case.

''What's the evidence against the Speaker? That he wentto inaugurate some shop? Let me ask you one question. TheLeader of Opposition invited Swapna Suresh, the accused, to anIftar dinner hosted by him. I would like to ask why he(Chennithala) invited her?'' S Sharma CPI(M) legislator asked.

Chennithala replied that he invited only the consulategeneral and not Swapna Suresh to the event.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly backed theSpeaker and said with this resolution, the ''politicalpauperismof the opposition parties'' was exposed, adding thatthere was a conspiracy behind targeting Sreeramakrishnan.

''The statement of the accused under section 164 to thecourt is not in public domain. But the opposition is targetingthe Speaker based on the said statement given by the accusedrecently after months of custody,'' Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said it was unfortunate that theopposition has brought such a resolution instead ofopposingthe ''antics of the probe agencies''.

The Speaker, in his reply, also defended the expensesincurred in the various refurbishing activities in theAssembly complex and said the contract was given toUralungalLabour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS) because of theirtrack record.

''The Opposition members are asking why ULCCS wasalways being considered. I would like to point out that mostof the opposition members including the Leader of Oppositionhave given letters seeking their service for the developmentactivities in their respective constituencies,'' he said andread out names of the opposition members and the projectsundertaken by ULCCS in their constituencies.

The Speaker said the oldest cooperative society in thecountry has a track record of quality work and handing overthe excess funds allotted for any project.

The lone BJP member in the House, O Rajagopalsupported the resolution, by the UDF against Sreeramakrishnan,and said the Speaker should be a model to the rest of themembers.

Ruling party members including James Mathew, VeenaGeorge, Kovoor Kunjumon, Mullakkara Ratnakaran and M Swarajamong others strongly opposed the resolution and took part inthe discussion.

Though the ruling front initially objected to theresolution citing technical reasons, the House later decidedto discuss the matter.

Minutes before the beginning of the presentation ofthe resolution, Sreeramakrishnan left the Speaker's dais anddeputy speaker P Sasi began to preside over the Houseproceedings.

Meanwhile, Youth Congress activists burnt the effigyof the Speaker during a protest outside the Assemblycomplex.PTI RRT LGKPTI PTI

