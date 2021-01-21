Left Menu
Fire in Serum Institute; Covishield facility not affected

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:02 IST
Three persons were evacuated from abuilding in the Serum Institute of India's Manjari premiseshere after a fire broke out there on Thursday, police said.

There is no impact on the Covishield vaccine makingprocess as the fire broke out in a facility away from theplace where the anti-coronavirus vaccines are made, sourcessaid.

''Thank you everyone for your concern and prayers. Sofar the most important thing is that there have been no liveslost or major injuries due to the fire, despite a few floorsbeing destroyed,'' Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawallatweeted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil told PTIthe fire broke out at 2.45 pm on the fourth and fifth floor ofthe SEZ 3 building in the Serum Institute premises.

''Three people have been evacuated,'' she said.

Viral visuals from the site showed smoke billowing outfrom the Serum Institute facility.

''We have sent water tenders to the spot,'' a firebrigade official said, adding the cause of the fire is yet tobe ascertained.

The Manjari facility is where the Covishield vaccineused in the nationwide inoculation drive against the pandemicis made.

The building where the fire broke out is part of theunder-construction site of the Serum facility and is one kmfrom the Covishield manufacturing unit, sources said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said thestate government has ordered a probe into the fire.

''I have taken information from the Pune MunicipalCorporation about the incident and an instruction has beengiven to carry out a detailed probe into the incident, Pawarsaid.

He said that there is no impact on the vaccine makingprocess there due to the fire.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the statemachinery to ensure that the fire is brought under control,his office tweeted. He is in touch with the Pune MunicipalCommissioner, the CMO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

