Sasikala's release not to have any impact on TN politics:Cong TN chief

The release of V K Sasikala,close aide of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa,from prisonwill not have any impact on Tamil Nadu politics, stateCongress chief K S Alagiri claimed on Thursday.

Citing reports, he alleged that the BJP waspressurising the ruling AIADMK in the state to bring Sasikalainto the party fold ahead of the coming assembly elections.

Sasikala, who is set to be released on January 27, willnot create any impact on Tamil Nadu politics, Alagiri toldreporters here.

Sasikala, lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Prison inBengaluru, was sentenced to four years imprisonment inFebruary 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

To a question on remarks by DMK youth wing secretaryUdayanidhi Stalin that winnable seats should not beallotted to alliance partners, Alagiri said it would bedecided by DMK president M K Stalin.

Matters relating to seat sharing will be resolved throughdialogue, he said, adding that Congress was not in favour of athird front, which is not good for the state.

Noting that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on athree-day visit to the western districts of Tamil Nadu fromJanuary 23 to launch his election campaign, Alagiri said thefocus will be on dislodging the incumbent government andinstalling a secular one in the state.

Assembly elections are likely in April-May.

To another query, he said the Congress has not made anyattempt to forge an alliance with actor-turned politicianKamal Hassan's MNM. However, Haasan is welcome to join theSecular Democratic Alliance,Alagiri added.

On the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhiassassination case, the TNCC president said his party willneither oppose nor welcome if they were set free by court.

