Ten BJP, two SP candidates elected unopposed to UP Legislative Council

After the nomination papers of independent candidate Mahesh Chandra Sharma were rejected during the scrutiny on Tuesday, the decks had cleared for all candidates to get elected to the legislative council.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-01-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:01 IST
Ten BJP and two Samajwadi candidates were elected unopposed to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Thursday.

Those elected included Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, former IAS officer A K Sharma and state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh ''All 12 candidates have been declared elected unopposed. I have given winning certificates to all of them,'' Returning Officer Brijbhushan Dubey told PTI. After the nomination papers of independent candidate Mahesh Chandra Sharma were rejected during the scrutiny on Tuesday, the decks had cleared for all candidates to get elected to the legislative council. Sharma's papers were rejected as these did not have proposers and the receipt of the payment of fee. As per the election schedule, names could have been withdrawn till January 21. The other BJP candidates declared elected unopposed were Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Govind Narayan Shukla, Salil Bishnoi, Ashwani Tyagi, Dharamveer Prajapati and Surendra Chaudhary. Samajwadi Party candidates Ahmed Hasan and Rajendra Chaudhary also made it to the legislative council.

