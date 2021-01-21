Left Menu
Chorus grows louder for KTR becoming Telangana CM

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-01-2021 20:34 IST
Telangana Legislative AssemblyDeputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud on Thursday joined someleaders expressing desire on seeing the party's workingpresident and minister K T Rama Rao as future Chief Minister.

Speaking at a function in the presence of KT RamaRao, Goud addressed KTR as ''the probable would-be ChiefMinister of the state'' and requested him to solve the issuesof railway workers and protect them.

''On behalf of the Assembly, on behalf of all of ushere, and on behalf of railway workers, I am conveying mycongratulations to the would-be Chief Minister,'' Goud said,amid applause during a programme of South Central RailwayEmployees Sangh.

However, KTR who was on the stage did not react tothe deputy speakers comments.

Of late, some senior leaders have openly startedtalking about KTR taking the reins of the state, even as therewas no reaction from the party on the issue of Chief MinisterK Chandrashekhar Rao handing over the baton to his son KTR inthe immediate future.

Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Thursday asked what waswrong in KTR becoming Chief Minister of the state, when hisattention was drawn to the comments made by a few MLAs on theissue.

Earlier TRS MLAs Shakil Aamir Mohammed and BajireddyGoverdhan also spoke in favour of Rama Rao, popularly known asKTR, becoming Chief Minister.

Though there was some talk in the past about the44-year-old Rama Rao taking over the reins from his father,the young leader had dismissed it and this is, probably, thefirst time that some leaders are speaking in public aboutmaking him the CM.

KTR , who is state minister for industries,municipal administration and IT, is known for hisdevelopment-oriented politics, especially in promotinginvestments in the development of Hyderabad and other urbanareas.PTI GDK BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

