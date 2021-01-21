Biden to keep Wray as FBI director -CNBC, citing White House source

Biden to keep Wray as FBI director -CNBC, citing White House sourceReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:19 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to keep Christopher Wray as FBI Director, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing a White House source.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki was asked on Wednesday if Biden had confidence in Wray and said she had not spoken to the newly elected president about the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
