Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:19 IST
Biden to keep Wray as FBI director -CNBC, citing White House source

U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to keep Christopher Wray as FBI Director, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing a White House source.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki was asked on Wednesday if Biden had confidence in Wray and said she had not spoken to the newly elected president about the matter.

