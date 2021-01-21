Eknath Khadse seeks quashing of ECIR in Bombay HC

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse has filed a plea in Bombay High Court seeking quashing of an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) filed against him by Enforcement Directorate (ED) under sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The matter was adjourned to January 25 after a brief hearing.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, appearing for ED, told the court that the agency will not take coercive action till the next hearing. Earlier on January 15, Khadse had appeared at the ED office in Mumbai after he was summoned in connection to a land deal in Pune. The case dates back to 2016.

The ED had earlier summoned him last December, but he skipped citing health issues. A former BJP leader, Khadse had to resign from the then-Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis-led cabinet in 2016 following allegations regarding the land deal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)