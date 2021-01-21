Fire at Serum Institute very tragic and unfortunate : Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar onThursday termed the fire at the Serum Institute of India inPune as very tragic and unfortunate and condoled the deathof five people in the incident.

Five men died after a fire broke out in a five-storeyed under-construction building in the Serum Institute ofIndia's Manjari premises, police said.

All were construction workers whose bodies wererecovered by fire brigade personnel from the fifth floor,police said, adding nine others were evacuated from the spot.

The news of the fire at the Serum Institute in Puneis very tragic and unfortunate.

''My condolences to families of those who lost theirloved ones. I wish speedy recovery to the injured, Pawartweeted.

The Manjari facility is where the Covishield vaccinesused in the nationwide inoculation drive against COVID-19 arebeing manufactured.

The building where fire broke out is one km from theCovishield vaccine manufacturing unit, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)