Six women farm labourers among 7 killed in Telangana auto- truck collision

Six women farmworkers were among seven people killed and at least six othersinjured when a jam-packed autorickshawand a container truckcollided head-on on a highway in the district on Thursday,police said.

The other deceased was the driver of the bigger sized autowhich was carrying around 20 people, most of them farmlabourers returning home from work, at the time of the mishapat Angadipeta, about 70 kms from here, on Hyderabad-NagarjunaSagar Highway, they said.

All the seven died on the spot, Devarakonda DeputySuperintendent of Police Anand Reddy said, adding around sixinjured had been hospitalised.

The official said they cannot immediately ascertain whatcaused the accident.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock overthe accident.

He instructed the medical officers to give the besttreatment to those injured and hospitalised, an officialrelease said in Hyderabad.

Rao conveyed his condolences to the families of thedeceased.

