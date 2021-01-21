TMC dragging jawans into politics due to frustration, says Shahnawaz Hussain

By Kumar Gaurav Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Thursday said that Trinamool Congress will be "wiped out" in forthcoming Bengal assembly polls.

He also rejected allegations of Trinamool Congress leader and state minister Firhad Hakim about BSF being influenced to ask people to vote for BJP. "When political parties like TMC lose faith and trust of people they talk like this," he said.

"How can you question forces. You are saying BSF is forcing people to vote for BJP. The whole country believes in BSF. They guard our borders and nation feels safe when they are on duty and TMC is blaming them. You are dragging them in politics. It is shameful. TMC and its government has lost credibility. And due to this many leaders from TMC are joining Bhartiya Janata Party every day. Attacking the Trinamool Congress government, he said Mamata Banerjee has lost credibility as "corruption has been institutionalised, administration politicized and politics criminalized" in the state.

"People are tired of her and she will be wiped out in the upcoming election," Hussain said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)