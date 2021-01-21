RJD to hold 'Kisan Jagruk Sapta' from Jan 24-30 against farm laws

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest at the borders of the national capital, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday announced a week-long 'Kisan Jagruk Sapta' (Farmers Awareness Week) from January 24 to 30. "On January 30, we are forming a human chain against three black agricultural laws, in which all the partners of the Mahagathbandhan will be involved. We will celebrate Kisan Jagruk Saptah, from January 24-30, in which farmers of Bihar will be told about the anti-farmer laws," the RJD chief said.

He added that they would also express their opposition to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to do away with Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC). "The whole country is against these bills. We will show that we are against Nitish Kumar's 2006 decision to do away with APMCs and the mandis. We all know that Bihar's farmers kept becoming poorer and helpless and have become labourers," he said.

He further alleged that there was a conspiracy to reduce the upcoming budget session to two to three day but after the RJD presented their views, the government extended it to 22 days. "There was a conspiracy of reducing the Budget session to 2-3 days. But when we presented our views, the government had to take a step back and extended it for almost 22 days," he added. (ANI)

