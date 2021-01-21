Left Menu
Development News Edition

RJD to hold 'Kisan Jagruk Sapta' from Jan 24-30 against farm laws

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest at the borders of the national capital, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday announced a week-long 'Kisan Jagruk Sapta' (Farmers Awareness Week) from January 24 to 30.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 21-01-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 23:57 IST
RJD to hold 'Kisan Jagruk Sapta' from Jan 24-30 against farm laws
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest at the borders of the national capital, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday announced a week-long 'Kisan Jagruk Sapta' (Farmers Awareness Week) from January 24 to 30. "On January 30, we are forming a human chain against three black agricultural laws, in which all the partners of the Mahagathbandhan will be involved. We will celebrate Kisan Jagruk Saptah, from January 24-30, in which farmers of Bihar will be told about the anti-farmer laws," the RJD chief said.

He added that they would also express their opposition to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to do away with Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC). "The whole country is against these bills. We will show that we are against Nitish Kumar's 2006 decision to do away with APMCs and the mandis. We all know that Bihar's farmers kept becoming poorer and helpless and have become labourers," he said.

He further alleged that there was a conspiracy to reduce the upcoming budget session to two to three day but after the RJD presented their views, the government extended it to 22 days. "There was a conspiracy of reducing the Budget session to 2-3 days. But when we presented our views, the government had to take a step back and extended it for almost 22 days," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Irish COVID-19 death rate at pandemic high

Irelands COVID-19 death rate is at its highest level since the start of the pandemic with an average of 44 deaths per day in the past week, a senior health official said on Thursday. The number of deaths confirmed per day over the last seve...

5,942 people get COVID-19 vaccine jabs on day 4 in Delhi; 24 cases of adverse effect reported

Over 5,900 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday, the fourth scheduled day of the inoculation exercise in the city, while two persons needed hospitalisation after adverse events following immunisation, acco...

Pak Army chief visits ISI headquarters

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the headquarters of spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence ISI and lauded its efforts for national security.The Army, in a statement, said ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed rece...

Nigerian appeals court throws out blasphemy convictions that caused outcry

A Nigerian court threw out two blasphemy convictions on Thursday that had caused an international outcry, freeing a teenager from a 10-year prison sentence and ordering a new trial for a man sentenced to death.The two had been convicted in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021