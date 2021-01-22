Left Menu
Development News Edition

Names of Rohingyas figure in Bengal voter list, urged EC to intervene: Dilip Ghosh

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 00:07 IST
Names of Rohingyas figure in Bengal voter list, urged EC to intervene: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president DilipGhosh on Thursday said he has urged the Election Commission(EC) to facilitate a scrutiny of the voters' list in Bengal asnames of Rohingya Muslims have been included in it.

Ghosh told reporters that the EC has been requested tolook into allegations of irregularities in the process ofupdating the list.

The full bench of the Election Commission of India,led by Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Sunil Arora,arrived in the state on Wednesday on a three-day visit toreview poll preparedness.

''I have urged the CEC to look into reports suggestingthat names of Rohingyas have been included in the voters' listin certain parts of state, including the border areas. I havecalled upon the EC to scrutinise the list to detect all suchirregularities,'' Ghosh said.

The BJP leader had told reporters on Wednesday thatthree to four lakh names of infiltrators figure in theelectoral list, including a large number of Rohingya Muslims.

Ghosh further appealed to the CEC to deployparamilitary forces in Bengal ''possibly from now to instilconfidence among people and avert intimidation.'' ''We want free, fair and peaceful polls in the state,''he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden says U.S. coronavirus death toll will probably top 500,000 next month

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus will probably top 500,000 next month, painting a grim picture of what he said will be a difficult battle. In a White House event, Biden said the rollout of t...

U.S. House could send Trump impeachment charge to Senate as soon as Friday

The U.S. House of Representatives could as early as Friday send an impeachment charge accusing former President Donald Trump of inciting insurrection to the Senate, which must decide his fate and whether to block him from seeking office aga...

US STOCKS-Wall Street pauses at record highs after Biden inauguration

Wall Streets main indexes edged up to record highs on Thursday, propelled by optimism about more pandemic relief under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a tepid labor market recovery.The number of Americans f...

Farmers' issue: Odisha BJP workers scuffle with police in Sambalpur

The row between the rulingBJD and opposition BJP over alleged irregularities in paddyprocurement intensified on Thursday when saffron partyactivists scuffled with the police in their bid to enter theoffice of the Sambalpur Revenue Divisiona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021