Names of Rohingyas figure in Bengal voter list, urged EC to intervene: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president DilipGhosh on Thursday said he has urged the Election Commission(EC) to facilitate a scrutiny of the voters' list in Bengal asnames of Rohingya Muslims have been included in it.

Ghosh told reporters that the EC has been requested tolook into allegations of irregularities in the process ofupdating the list.

The full bench of the Election Commission of India,led by Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Sunil Arora,arrived in the state on Wednesday on a three-day visit toreview poll preparedness.

''I have urged the CEC to look into reports suggestingthat names of Rohingyas have been included in the voters' listin certain parts of state, including the border areas. I havecalled upon the EC to scrutinise the list to detect all suchirregularities,'' Ghosh said.

The BJP leader had told reporters on Wednesday thatthree to four lakh names of infiltrators figure in theelectoral list, including a large number of Rohingya Muslims.

Ghosh further appealed to the CEC to deployparamilitary forces in Bengal ''possibly from now to instilconfidence among people and avert intimidation.'' ''We want free, fair and peaceful polls in the state,''he said.

