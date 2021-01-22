Biden says U.S. coronavirus death toll will probably top 500,000 next month

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus will probably top 500,000 next month, painting a grim picture of what he said will be a difficult battle. In a White House event, Biden said the rollout of the vaccine has been a "dismal failure so far."

"Things are going to continue to get worse before they get better," Biden said. (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)

