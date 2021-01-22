Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraq: UN chief condemns ‘horrific’ double suicide bombing at Baghdad market

Perpetrators behind twin deadly suicide bombings at a busy market in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Thursday must be prosecuted, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement strongly condemning the attacks.

UN News | Updated: 22-01-2021 02:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 02:10 IST
Iraq: UN chief condemns ‘horrific’ double suicide bombing at Baghdad market

At least 32 people died, and more than 100 were injured, in the blasts, which were carried out that morning by two suicide bombers who detonated their vests at the market in Tayaran Square in the capital, Baghdad.

The last time that the Iraqi capital was hit in a deadly suicide attack, was two years ago, when 35 people were killed, in the same square. No group has yet claimed Thursday’s attack.

The incident comes just a few days after the Iraqi Government announced that it was postponing the general election from 6 June until 10 October, to give authorities more time to register voters and new political parties, according to news reports.

Early elections have been a key demand of anti-government protesters who staged months of mass demonstrations beginning in October 2019.

Reject attempts to ‘spread fear’

The UN chief has expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims, and to the Government and people of Iraq, his spokesperson said in a statement.

“The Secretary-General appeals to the people of Iraq to reject any attempts to spread fear and violence aimed at undermining peace, stability and unity. He calls on the Government to ensure that those behind these horrific crimes are swiftly identified and brought to justice”, it said.

The Secretary-General underscored UN support to Iraqi authorities, and to the country’s people, in their efforts to consolidate peace

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Google seals content payment deal with French news publishers

Google and a French publishers lobby said on Thursday they had agreed to a copyright framework for the U.S. tech giant to pay news publishers for content online, in a first for Europe.The move paves the way for individual licensing agreemen...

Biden seeking five-year extension of New START arms treaty with Russia, WH confirms

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will be seeking a five-year extension to the New START arms control treaty with Russia, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday, confirming earlier reporting.The decision had to ...

Central African Republic declares state of emergency to combat rebels

Central African Republic declared a state of emergency on Thursday to help it crack down on armed groups, as the United Nations envoy to CAR called for the deployment of many more peacekeepers in response to a recent surge in attacks.The CA...

U.S. Congress moves toward approving Biden's defense secretary pick

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a waiver on Thursday that helps clear the way for President Joe Bidens nominee, Lloyd Austin, to serve as defense secretary despite having retired as an army general in 2016. The House approved the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021