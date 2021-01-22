Lanka, US enjoy long standing relations: Rajapaksa in congratulatory messages to Biden, Harris

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has congratulated his new American counterpart Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, underlining that the two countries enjoy long standing relations and a close friendship.

''Sri Lanka, under my leadership, based on the mandate received from my people, is committed to further strengthen and consolidate this multifaceted partnership with the United States, grounded in mutual respect, shared values and common interests,” Rajapaksa said in a letter to Biden.

“Sri Lanka and the US enjoy long standing relations and a close friendship,” he said in the letter dated January 21.

In a separate letter, Rajapaksa congratulated Vice President Kamala Harris on her historic inauguration.

“Your election as the first woman Vice President of the United States of America is a historic achievement for the women in your country, as well a great source of inspiration around the world in the quest for women empowerment. Your Indian heritage gives all of us in South Asia special pride,” he said.

Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, 56-year-old Harris made history on Wednesday when she was sworn in as the first female, first Black and first Asian-American US vice-president. The former senator was sworn in just before Biden, 78, took the oath of office to become the 46th President of the United States.

Rajapaksa said he looks forward to working with Biden and Harris in strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and in ''collectively addressing the multifaceted challenges that face humanity''.

''As you embark on this new journey amid unprecedented challenges for the whole of humanity in the face of the COVID pandemic, I am confident that your vision, long years of public service and astute statesmanship will stand in good stead for greater progress and prosperity for the people of the United States of America and in ensuring peace, development and stability across the globe,'' Rajapaksa wrote in his letter to Biden.

