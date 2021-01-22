Kremlin says planned pro-Navalny protest is illegal, work of 'provocateurs'Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-01-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 15:10 IST
The Kremlin said that nationwide protests planned for Saturday to call for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were illegal and were being promoted by people it called provocateurs.
Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, was detained at the weekend and later jailed for alleged parole violations after flying back to Russia for the first time since being poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
