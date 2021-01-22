Left Menu
Kremlin says planned pro-Navalny protest is illegal, work of 'provocateurs'

22-01-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Kremlin said that nationwide protests planned for Saturday to call for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were illegal and were being promoted by people it called provocateurs.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, was detained at the weekend and later jailed for alleged parole violations after flying back to Russia for the first time since being poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent.

