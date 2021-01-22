Deeply hurt by personal attacks, had to quit cabinet: TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee

Shortly after resigning from theMamata Banerjee cabinet, senior TMC leader Rajib Banerjee onThursday said he quit the state forest minister's post as hewas ''deeply hurt'' by the personal attacks aimed at him forairing grievances against a section of party leaders.

He, however, declined to comment when asked if heplans to quit the party in the days to come.

''I had grievances against some of the party's seniormembers and informed the leadership about it. I also had aword with party supremo, but nothing happened. Instead, I waspersonally attacked by a section of the leaders.

''I was deeply hurt by the personal attacks aimed atme. Hence, I resigned from the cabinet,'' he told reportersafter meeting Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan.

The Domjur legislator said earlier, too, he haddecided to quit the state cabinet, when removed as theirrigation minister without any notice, but Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee had stopped him from doing so back then.

He, however, thanked the chief minister profusely, andsaid that he would always remain ''indebted to her for allowinghim to serve the people of the state''.

