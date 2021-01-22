Left Menu
Sasikala's treatment under standard COVID-19 protocol, says hospital

Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala who tested positive for COVID-19 is being treated with standard COVID-19 protocol, said Victoria Hospital Bengaluru on Friday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-01-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 15:53 IST
Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala who tested positive for COVID-19 is being treated with standard COVID-19 protocol, said Victoria Hospital Bengaluru on Friday. "With the diagnosis of COVID-19 severe pneumonia with Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and hypothyroidism, the patient is being treated with standard COVID-19 protocol at the Trauma Care Centre of Victoria Hospital," read the health bulletin.

Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday said that her health was stable. "I have reliable information that Sasikala's health is stable and the doctors are looking after her. She is being monitored properly. She needs oxygen due to some secondary infections. Doctors are still deciding on whether CT scans are required or not," Dhinakaran told ANl. The 63-year-old leader was a close associate of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, late Jayalalitha. She has been serving a sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crore belonging to the former AIADMK leader under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act. Following her being sent to prison, a controversy had broken out after a committee report alleged that Sasikala had been receiving special treatment inside the prison. (ANI)

