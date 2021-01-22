Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:20 IST
Haasan discharged following surgery, to resume poll campaign after rest

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan was discharged from a hospital here on Friday after asurgery and he would resume his campaign for the Assemblyelections following a few weeks rest, the party said.

Haasan, who completed the first leg of his campaigndays ago, was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre herefor a follow-up surgery in connection with a mild infection ofhis right leg bone.

The MNM chief underwent a surgery on January 19, ''forthe removal of the infective focus (primary site of infection)in the Tibial bone (a leg bone),'' the hospital in a bulletin.

He has recovered well and was discharged today withmedical advice for complete rehabilitation, it said.

A party release said after a few weeks of rest, Haasanwould resume his poll campaign and senior MNM office-bearersvisited him at his residence.

While Assembly elections are likely either in April orearly May, the MNM chief started his propaganda in Decemberand covered several regions of Tamil Nadu in the first leg ofhis campaign.

Due to an accident a few years ago, he had undergone asurgery on his leg and he was required to go in for afollow-up surgery, Haasan had said before he was admitted tothe hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

