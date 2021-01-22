Left Menu
Development News Edition

After discontent among ministers, Yediyurappa makes changes in portfolios

Amid reports of unhappiness among his ministers over portfolio allocation, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday made some changes in portfolios.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:55 IST
After discontent among ministers, Yediyurappa makes changes in portfolios
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid reports of unhappiness among his ministers over portfolio allocation, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday made some changes in portfolios. He made the changes a day after he had allocated portfolios following the expansion of cabinet last week.

Aravind Limbavali has been given Kannada and Culture Department today in addition to the Forest Department portfolio he had earlier. K Gopalaiah has been given the Excise portfolio. Horticulture Department, Sugarcane Development and Directorate of Sugar of the Industries and Commerce Department have been taken from him.

N Nagaraj has been given Municipal Administration and Development and Directorate of Sugar of Industries and Commerce Department. He had the Excise Department earlier. R Shankar has also been allocated Horticulture department. The Municipal Administration Department has been taken from him.

KC Narayana Gowda has Youth Empowerment and Sports Department, Planning Programme monitoring and statistics department. Haj and Wakf Department has been taken from him. JC Madhuswamy has been given Haj and Wakf Department in addition to the Medical Education Department. Kannada and Culture Department has been taken from him.

After allocating the portfolios on Thursday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had denied reports of unhappiness among the ministers and had said that there was no difference of opinion among the new ministers. He had said that the newly-appointed ministers were happy and would be attending the Cabinet together.

The Chief Minister had inducted seven Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) into his Cabinet on January 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Morocco gets 2 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses; 1st big shipment to Africa

Morocco received 2 million doses of Astrazenecas COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, becoming the first African country to get a large enough shipment to roll out a nationwide immunisation programme.The consignment arrived on a Royal Air Maroc flig...

Court seeks ED reply on Tahir Hussain's plea alleging “media trial” in money laundering case

A Delhi court Friday sought Enforcement Directorates ED on a plea by suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain alleging trial by media against him in a money laundering case related to north- east Delhi riots.The plea also sought roll-back of ...

RBI proposes 4-layer regulatory structure for NBFCs

The Reserve Bank on Friday proposed a four-layered regulatory structure for non-banking financial companies NBFCs with progressive increase in intensity of regulation. According to a discussion paper released by the RBI, the NBFCs will be s...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open as IBM, Intel weigh

Wall Streets main indexes opened lower on Friday after hitting record levels, as shares of blue-chip technology stalwarts Intel and IBM tumbled following their quarterly results.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.4 points, or 0.11, at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021