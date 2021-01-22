Left Menu
After TMC minister's resignation, governor accepts advice of CM to remove him from cabinet

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:46 IST
After senior Trinamool Congressleader Rajib Banerjee tendered his resignation as minister,West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday accepted theadvice of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to remove him fromthe council of ministers, the state government said.

In view of the chief minister's advice that RajibBanerjee ''be removed at once from the Council of Ministers'',the governor also said in an official order that he ceases tobe a minister with immediate effect.

Dhankhar also tweeted that the minister's''resignation'' has been accepted with immediate effect on therecommendation of the chief minister.

''Hon'ble CM advised H.E. Governor today 22.1.2021 thatSri Rajib Banerjee, Minister in Charge of Forest, GoWB beremoved at once from the Council of Ministers.

''H.E. Governor accepted the advice and thus Sri RajibBanerjee ceases to be a member of the Council of Ministerswith immediate effect,'' a statement issued from the statesecretariat said in the evening.

Earlier in the day, the forest minister met Dhankharand handed over to him a letter of resignation from the MamataBanerjee cabinet.

''On the recommendation @MamataOfficial resignation ofWest Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee is accepted withimmediate effect in exercise of the powers vested in me underConstitution and charge of Forest Department would rest withHon'ble Chief Minister,'' Dhankhar said in a tweet.

The charge of the forest department would rest withthe chief minister, the governor said.

