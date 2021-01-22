NCP's Prachanda-led faction holds massive anti-govt protest in Nepal to put pressure on PM Oli

The “unconstitutional” dissolution of Nepal’s Parliament by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has posed serious threats to the country’s hard-earned federal democratic republic system, chairman of the NCP’s splinter faction Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ said on Friday as he led a massive anti-government rally here.

Addressing supporters of his faction of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP), former prime minister Prachanda said that Oli not only violated the party’s statute and procedures, but also undermined Nepal’s Constitution and stood against the democratic republic system which compelled people to protest against his move.

“We had tried to correct him and bring him back on track but we failed on that,” he said.

Prachanda alleged that Oli also tried to dissolve the months-long peace process that brought the Maoists to mainstream politics.

“Today, the entire country and the public opinion is against the dissolution of the House of Representatives,” he said.

Former prime minister Madhav Kumar Nepal, who is also the chairman of the NCP-Prachanda faction, said that the Constitution has not given rights to the prime minister to dissolve Parliament.

“Therefore, it is Oli’s constitutional coup and we have to strongly oppose it,” he said, adding that the Prachanda-Nepal faction will not have any alliance with Oli in the future.

Madhav Nepal termed Oli the “Nepali version of Hitler”, who breached the Constitution and displayed an autocratic attitude.

Senior leader Ghanashyam Bhushal said that Oli did not recommend the dissolution of Parliament sincerely to conduct elections in May, claiming that the prime minister is hatching a conspiracy not to hold the polls unless he is in a situation to win.

Prachanda last week said that by dissolving the House, Oli has given a blow to the Constitution as well as the democratic republic system which has been established in the country through seven decades of struggle by the people.

More than 25,000 people attended the massive show of strength by the NCP-Prachanda faction. Prior to holding the public meeting at Bhrikutimandap in Kathmandu, the party organised a grand rally at different parts of Kathmandu shouting anti-government slogans.

Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 after Oli, known for his pro-Beijing leanings, in a surprise move recommended dissolving the 275-member House, amidst a tussle for power with Prachanda.

Acting on the prime minister's recommendation, President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House the same day and announced fresh elections on April 30 and May 10, sparking protests from a large section of the NCP led by Prachanda, also a co-chair of the ruling party.

Oli, who is also the chairperson of a faction of the NCP, has said he was forced to dissolve the House after knowing that the Prachanda-led faction was planning to file a no-confidence motion against him and introduce an impeachment motion against President Bhandari.

India has described Oli's sudden decision to dissolve Parliament and call for fresh elections as an ''internal matter'' that is for the country to decide as per its democratic processes.

Oli-led CPN-UML and Prachanda-led NCP (Maoist Centre) merged in May 2018 to form a unified Nepal Communist Party following victory of their alliance in the 2017 general elections.

