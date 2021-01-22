BJP has no right to celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary: Raut

BJP has no right to celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary: RautPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:42 IST
Maharashtra Congress leader andstate energy minister Nitin Raut on Friday accused the BJP ofhypocrisy and claimed the latter was celebrating the birthanniversary of Netaji Suchash Chandra Bose on Saturday with aneye on West Bengal polls to be held in the middle of thisyear.
Raut, chairman of AICC's SC department, said RashtriyaSwayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP cannot pay homage to NetajiSubhash Chandra Bose by celebrating his birth anniversary asit was opposed to his secular ideology and revolutionarydeeds.
The BJP set up Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose JayantiSamiti under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shahand has organized a program on January 23.
''With the Assembly elections in West Bengal, somepeople suddenly started remembering Rabindranath Tagore andSubhash Chandra Bose. The BJP has no moral right to celebrateSubhash Babu's birth anniversary,'' Raut said.
