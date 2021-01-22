Senate committee unanimously approves Yellen nomination for U.S. Treasury secretary

Senate committee unanimously approves Yellen nomination for U.S. Treasury secretaryReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:48 IST
The U.S. Senate Finance Committee voted unanimously to approve Janet Yellen as the first woman Treasury secretary on Friday, sending her nomination to the full Senate for a floor vote, and indicating that she will easily win approval.
Yellen, who served as Federal Reserve chair from 2014 to 2018, was approved on a 26-0 vote in the committee evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
