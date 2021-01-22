Senate committee unanimously approves Yellen nomination for U.S. Treasury secretary

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee voted unanimously to approve Janet Yellen as the first woman Treasury secretary on Friday, sending her nomination to the full Senate for a floor vote, and indicating that she will easily win approval.

Yellen, who served as Federal Reserve chair from 2014 to 2018, was approved on a 26-0 vote in the committee evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.

