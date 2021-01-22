U.S. House to deliver Trump impeachment to Senate on Monday - Schumer
The U.S. House of Representatives will deliver an impeachment measure charging former President Donald Trump with inciting insurrection to the Senate on Monday, starting a trial process that could ban him from holding office again, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday. "The House will deliver the article of impeachment to the Senate. It will be a full trial.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:54 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives will deliver an impeachment measure charging former President Donald Trump with inciting insurrection to the Senate on Monday, starting a trial process that could ban him from holding office again, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday.
"The House will deliver the article of impeachment to the Senate. The Senate will conduct a trial of the impeachment of Donald Trump. It will be a full trial. It will be a fair trial," Schumer said on the Senate floor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Senate
- Schumer
- House
- Donald Trump
- Chuck Schumer
ALSO READ
U.S. Vice President Pence condemns violent protests as Senate reconvenes
QUOTES 4-Investors react after Trump supporters storm Capitol, Dems sweep Senate
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks ride higher on Democrat Senate win, dollar founders
QUOTES 5-Investors react after Trump supporters storm Capitol, Dems sweep Senate
Democrats take US Senate as Ossoff wins in Georgia