Hyderabad Mayoral poll on February 11

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-01-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 21:00 IST
Two months after the hotlycontested elections to the city civic body in which the BJPemerged as a key challenger to the ruling TRS, polls to electthe Mayor and Deputy Mayor would be held on February 11.

The election will be held at 12.30 PM on February 11 andan hour earlier, all the 150 corporators would be administeredthe oath, the Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) said.

If for any reason the elections could not be held on thatday, they will be held on the next day, according to anotification issued by the SEC on Friday.

The ruling TRS will be keen to retain the Mayorship.

Though it emerged as the single largest party bagging 56seats, it may need the support of others.

The outcome of the mayoral election depends on votesincluding the co-opted members such as MLAs, MLCs and MPsbelonging to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) area, besides the 150 elected members.

In the GHMC polls held on December 1, the TRS won 56seats, BJP bagged 48, while the Asaduddin Owaisi-led MIM andCongress got 44 and two seats respectively.

The electioneering saw top BJP leaders, including UnionHome Minister Amit Shah and party chief J P Nadda, launchingintense campaign, canvassing votes for party candidates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

