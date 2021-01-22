Left Menu
Development News Edition

After TMC minister's resignation, governor accepts advice of CM to remove him from cabinet

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 21:52 IST
After TMC minister's resignation, governor accepts advice of CM to remove him from cabinet

After senior Trinamool Congressleader Rajib Banerjee tendered his resignation as minister,West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday accepted theadvice of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to remove him fromthe council of ministers, the state government said.

In view of the chief minister's advice that RajibBanerjee ''be removed at once from the Council of Ministers'',the governor also said in an official order that he ceases tobe a minister with immediate effect.

Dhankhar also tweeted that the minister's''resignation'' has been accepted with immediate effect on therecommendation of the chief minister.

''Hon'ble CM advised H.E. Governor today 22.1.2021 thatSri Rajib Banerjee, Minister in Charge of Forest, GoWB beremoved at once from the Council of Ministers.

''H.E. Governor accepted the advice and thus Sri RajibBanerjee ceases to be a member of the Council of Ministerswith immediate effect,'' a statement issued from the statesecretariat said in the evening.

Earlier in the day, the forest minister met Dhankharand handed over to him a letter of resignation from the MamataBanerjee cabinet.

''On the recommendation @MamataOfficial resignation ofWest Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee is accepted withimmediate effect in exercise of the powers vested in me underConstitution and charge of Forest Department would rest withHon'ble Chief Minister,'' Dhankhar said in a tweet, barelyminutes before the order removing Banerjee from the ministrywas issued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ED attached assets worth Rs 5.45 cr of ex-Chhattisgarh engineer under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate ED attached the assets of former Chhattisgarh government official Ramanand Divya worth Rs 5.45 crores under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA in a case related to criminal misconduct. According to a sta...

(OFFICIAL)-Man accused of murdering NYC elderly housing residents due in court

A man accused of murdering at least three elderly residents of a senior housing development in New York City over the span of six years was due to appear in a Brooklyn court on Friday.The New York City Police Department on Thursday announce...

UK cannot consider easing lockdown while rates are so high -PM

British Prime Minister said the government could not consider easing lockdown restrictions with infection rates at their current high levels, and until it is confident that the vaccination programme is working. You cant unlock whilst rates ...

India reports 14,545 new COVID-19 cases, over 12.7 lakh people vaccinated

India reported 14,545 new COVID-19 cases, 18,002 discharges, and 163 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministrys data on Friday. The countrys caseload reached 1,06,25,428, including 1,88,688 active cases and 1,02,83...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021