Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senators urge Biden to restore POW-MIA flag atop White House after Trump removal

The American Ex-Prisoners of War, one of those groups, described the move as a "slap in the face." Organizations representing veterans and missing service members welcomed the letter sent by the senators. "The National League of POW/MIA Families deeply appreciates the bipartisan support that Senators Hassan, Warren and Cotton have again demonstrated by asking President Biden to restore our POW/MIA flag to its intended place atop the White House," Ann Mills-Griffith, who heads the National League of POW/MIA Families, said in a statement.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2021 03:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 03:22 IST
Senators urge Biden to restore POW-MIA flag atop White House after Trump removal
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Three U.S. senators urged President Joe Biden on Friday to restore a flag honoring missing war veterans atop the White House after former President Donald Trump angered some veterans by moving it last year to a less prominent location. The POW-MIA flag, dedicated to prisoners of war and service members missing in action, was relocated in 2020 from a prominent position atop the White House to a spot on the South Lawn. That move came months after Trump signed a law requiring the flag to be flown every day at certain federal properties including the White House.

"We ask that you take swift action to restore the flag to its place of honor atop the White House, thereby prominently recognizing the service and sacrifices of American prisoners of war, missing service members, and their families," Democratic Senators Maggie Hassan and Elizabeth Warren and Republican Senator Tom Cotton write in a letter released on Friday, which was first reported by Reuters. "This issue is critically important to veterans and other Americans who care deeply about the POW/MIA flag as a sign that we will never forget about the thousands of American service members who are still far from home against their will," said the senators, who co-sponsored the measure signed by Trump.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment. Biden, who took office on Wednesday, has often extolled his deceased son Beau's military service in Iraq.

The black-and-white POW-MIA flag reads, "You are not forgotten," and depicts a man beneath a guard tower gazing down at a barbed-wire fence. About 82,000 U.S. servicemembers are still listed as missing from conflicts dating back to World War Two. U.S. law requires the flag to be displayed in certain places in a "manner designed to ensure visibility to the public." In its current position, the flag can be viewed from limited vantage points outside the White House complex. Trump's White House declined to explain why the flag was relocated but said last year it was done in a private ceremony with full military honors.

Hassan and Warren previously described that move as disrespectful and potentially illegal, while some veterans groups criticized it. The American Ex-Prisoners of War, one of those groups, described the move as a "slap in the face." Organizations representing veterans and missing service members welcomed the letter sent by the senators.

"The National League of POW/MIA Families deeply appreciates the bipartisan support that Senators Hassan, Warren and Cotton have again demonstrated by asking President Biden to restore our POW/MIA flag to its intended place atop the White House," Ann Mills-Griffith, who heads the National League of POW/MIA Families, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WHO panel to issue recommendations on Moderna vaccine next week

An independent panel of vaccine experts has reviewed data from Moderna Incs COVID-19 vaccine and will make public its recommendations on the vaccines use next Tuesday, the World Health Organization WHO said on Friday. In an advisory to medi...

Senators urge Biden to restore POW-MIA flag atop White House after Trump removal

Three U.S. senators urged President Joe Biden on Friday to restore a flag honoring missing war veterans atop the White House after former President Donald Trump angered some veterans by moving it last year to a less prominent location. The ...

Soccer-Vitinha stunner helps Wolves edge Chorley

A stunning long-range goal by Vitinha proved the difference as Wolverhampton Wanderers endured an uncomfortable night to edge out sixth-tier Chorley 1-0 in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday. Vitinha, on loan from Porto, unleashed a swerving...

British lawmakers seek investigation into UK-registered firm possibly linked to Beirut blast

Two senior British parliamentarians called on Friday for an investigation into a British-registered company possibly linked to last years devastating explosion in Beirut, after Reuters found that the firm had not disclosed its beneficial ow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021