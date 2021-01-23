Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden, Canada's Trudeau to meet next month, collaborate on vaccines, medical supplies

"They discussed collaboration on vaccines and acknowledged that the two countries’ efforts are strengthened by existing exchanges of medical personnel and the flow of critical medical supplies," according to a read out of the call. The two also agreed to expand cooperation on continental defence and in the Arctic, and said their respective top defence and foreign affairs would be meet at the earliest opportunity.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2021 07:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 07:38 IST
Biden, Canada's Trudeau to meet next month, collaborate on vaccines, medical supplies

Canada's Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden plan to meet next month, the prime minister's office said on Friday, following a call between the two leaders in which they agreed to join forces to combat coronavirus in North America.

Trudeau, who has been keen to embrace the new president and turn the page on the often tumultuous Donald Trump years, was the first foreign leader to speak with Biden since Wednesday's inauguration. "They discussed collaboration on vaccines and acknowledged that the two countries’ efforts are strengthened by existing exchanges of medical personnel and the flow of critical medical supplies," according to a read out of the call.

The two also agreed to expand cooperation on continental defence and in the Arctic, and said their respective top defence and foreign affairs would be meet at the earliest opportunity. Trudeau earlier on Friday hailed Biden's arrival as a "new era" for bilateral ties but the relationship has begun with an early disagreement after Biden scrapped the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada to the United States on his first day in office on Wednesday.

Pipeline builder TC Energy Corp said it would eliminate more than 1,000 construction jobs in coming weeks due to the cancellation. "The prime minister raised Canada’s disappointment with the United States’ decision on the Keystone XL pipeline," according to the read out, which noted that Trudeau also brought up the "the importance of the softwood lumber industry, and urged the removal of duties."

The long-running dispute saw the Trump administration impose tariffs against what it saw as unfair subsidies for Canadian exporters of softwood lumber, which is used in home construction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Trump impeachment trial in Senate to begin on Feb 8

The United States Senate would begin the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on February 8, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.The January 6th insurrection at the Capitol, incited by Donald J Trump was a day none of us...

US Senate confirms Gen (retd) Austin as country's first Black defence secretary

The United State Senate has confirmed the nomination of General retired Lloyd Austin to serve as secretary of the defence department, making him the first ever African American to occupy the top Pentagon position.The nomination was confirme...

Samsung's 5G RAN solutions get global recognition for network security

Samsung said Friday its 5G RAN solutions have received a Common Criteria CC certification against the Network Device collaborative Protection Profile NDcPP in North America, reaffirming their network security features and capabilities.Netwo...

Hong Kong locks down thousands for compulsory COVID-19 testing

Hong Kongs government locked down an area of Kowloon peninsula on Saturday, saying its 10,000 residents must stay home until all of them have been tested for the new coronavirus and results largely determined.The government said there are 7...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021