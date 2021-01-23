PM pays tributes to Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary
Paying tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, a strong votary of Hindutva, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was unwavering in upholding his ideals.Born in 1926, Thackeray had founded the Shiv Sena, a party wedded to the Marathi manoos cause, and later, embraced Hindu nationalism.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 09:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 09:23 IST
Born in 1926, Thackeray had founded the Shiv Sena, a party wedded to the ''Marathi manoos'' cause, and later, embraced Hindu nationalism. ''Tributes to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his Jayanti. He was unwavering when it came to upholding his ideals. He worked tirelessly for the welfare of people,'' Modi said in a tweet.
