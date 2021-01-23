PM Modi arrives in Kolkata to take part in Bose's birth anniversary celebrations

PM Modi arrives in Kolkata to take part in Bose's birth anniversary celebrationsPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-01-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 15:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modiarrived in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon to take part in the125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas ChandraBose.
The prime minister's aircraft landed at the NSC BoseInternational Airport around 3 pm, from where he took ahelicopter for the city.
State minister Purnendu Basu received him at theairport.
Modi's copter landed at the RCTC Ground in the heartof the city at 3.25 pm.
The prime minister was received there by GovernorJagdeep Dhankhar and state minister Firhad Hakim.
Modi will deliver the valedictory address in aninternational seminar on Bose at the National Library,following which he will participate in a programme at theVictoria Memorial.
He will also visit Netaji Bhavan, Bose's residence.
PTI SUSSOM SOM
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM to head panel to mark Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniv; Bengal CM part of 85-member team
PM Modi to head panel on commemoration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary
Chadwick Boseman movie 'Da 5 Bloods' wins big at Critics Choice Super Awards
IFFI to pay homage to Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman's widow Simone tearfully accepts Gotham Awards tribute in his honour