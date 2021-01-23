PM Modi arrives in Kolkata to take part in Bose's birth anniversary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modiarrived in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon to take part in the125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas ChandraBose.

The prime minister's aircraft landed at the NSC BoseInternational Airport around 3 pm, from where he took ahelicopter for the city.

State minister Purnendu Basu received him at theairport.

Modi's copter landed at the RCTC Ground in the heartof the city at 3.25 pm.

The prime minister was received there by GovernorJagdeep Dhankhar and state minister Firhad Hakim.

Modi will deliver the valedictory address in aninternational seminar on Bose at the National Library,following which he will participate in a programme at theVictoria Memorial.

He will also visit Netaji Bhavan, Bose's residence.

