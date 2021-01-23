Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka to receive COVID-19 vaccines from India next week: President

Sri Lanka will receive COVID-19 vaccines free from India next week, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Saturday, a day after the country approved emergency use of Oxford AstraZenecas Covishield vaccine.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 23-01-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 15:48 IST
Sri Lanka to receive COVID-19 vaccines from India next week: President
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka will receive COVID-19 vaccines free from India next week, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Saturday, a day after the country approved emergency use of Oxford AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine. ''We do not have to wait longer than the 27th of this month to receive a quantity of free vaccines from India,'' the president said, addressing the presidential mobile service at Walallawita south of here this morning.

Front-line health workers, the Army and the police and the most vulnerable elderly will be given the vaccine as a priority, the president said, amid warnings from doctors that front-line health workers should be quickly inoculated to prevent the medical system from collapsing.

''We will also buy COVID-19 vaccines from Russia and China,'' the president said.

The president's comments came as the health authorities conducted three dry runs of the vaccination process.

India this week announced that it will send COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance to Sri Lanka and seven other countries -- Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles, Afghanistan and Mauritius.

Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and the Maldives have already received India's COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance in sync with its "Neighbourhood First" policy.

While the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by the Serum Institute, the Covaxin doses are being produced by Bharat Biotech.

India on Friday welcomed Sri Lanka's emergency use approval of Covishield vaccine which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

"Welcome emergency use approval of COVISHIELD vaccines by Government of Sri Lanka. This clears the way for scheduling delivery of the vaccine from #India to #lka," India's High Commission here said in a tweet.

Sri Lanka has witnessed a fresh outbreak of the disease in October when two clusters - one centered on a garment factory and the other on the main fish market - emerged in Colombo and its suburbs.

Sri Lanka has reported 52,964 cases with 278 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, who faced criticism for endorsing a local concoction supposedly a cure for the virus promoted by an indigenous medicine practitioner, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The health minister became the fifth member of Parliament to have been found COVID-19 positive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Appointment of New Chairman at Apparel Made-Ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council, New Delhi

New Delhi India, January 23 ANIDigpu Premal Udani, Managing Director of Kaytee Corporations Pvt Ltd has been appointed as Chairman of the Apparel, Made-Ups Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council AMHSSC in the meeting of the Board of Director...

UK doctors want review of Pfizer shot timetable

Britains main doctors organisation says it is concerned about the UKs decision to give people a second dose of coronavirus vaccine up to 12 weeks after the first, rather than the shorter gap recommended by manufacturers and the World Health...

Thousands of Hong Kongers locked down to contain coronavirus

Thousands of Hong Kong residents were locked down in their homes Saturday in an unprecedented move to contain a worsening coronavirus outbreak in the city.Authorities said in a statement that an area comprising 16 buildings in the citys Yau...

You didn't play a game here but your attitude was really good, your time will come: Rahane to Kuldeep

As India registered an emphatic series win to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, skipper Ajinkya Rahane decided to give a pep talk to all the boys after the series-clinching win at The Gabba. While he praised the boys for perfo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021