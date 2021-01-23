Coal mine accident proves illegal mining continues unabated in Meghalaya: Congress

The Opposition Congress inMeghalaya on Saturday said that the coal mine accident in EastJaintia Hills district proves that illegal mining continuesunabated in the state.

Six miners were killed after a mechanical structurecollapsed at an illegal coal mine in the district on Thursdaynight.

''The coal mine accident confirms that illegal miningcontinues unabated and the chief minister has lied both insideand outside the assembly,'' Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangmatold PTI.

''I have visited Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills andcan provide the exact coordinates where illegal mining istaking place. This incident has shamed Meghalaya and ithappened despite the NGT ban on unscientific and unsafe coalmining,'' the former chief minister added.

The accident brought back memories of a similar mishapin the district in December 2018 in which 15 miners had losttheir lives.

Sangma had last year written to Chief Secretary M SRao, highlighting the lapses on the administration's part andalso given accounts of what he had seen during his visits tothe coal mines.

He had also asked the state government to enforcevarious sub-sections of the Mines and Minerals (Developmentand Regulation) Act, 1957 to punish those involved in illegalmining.

His party colleague and legislator Ampareen Lyngdohsaid that the accident raises questions on the Meghalayagovernment's claim that no illegal coal mining activity hastaken place in the state since the National Green Tribunal banin 2014.

''The government must explain to the people how thisincident happened when illegal mining was not taking place inthe state,'' she said.

Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said the government iswaiting for the official report of the incident.

''The police is trying to find out the cause althoughit is said to be crane malfunctioning,'' Rymbui said.

The mine manager has fled and all efforts are beingput in to nab those responsible for the deaths, he said.

''The police and the district administration aremonitoring the situation and those found flouting the law willbe caught and punished,'' Rymbui added.

