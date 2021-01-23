BJP govt at Centre using central agencies to destabilise opposition govts:Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan ChiefMinister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday lashed out at the BJP-ledgovernment at the Centre alleging that it was using centralagencies to destabilise opposition governments in variousstates.

Rajasthan had overcome this through strongpeople'sresistance,Gehlot, who has been appointed as Chief AICCobserver for the coming assembly polls inKerala, said here.

TheRSS and BJP were ''destroying'' democracy, the veterancongress leader alleged, adding that the saffron party wastargeting a ''Congress mukhtBharat'', which should be opposed.

Gehlot, who arrived here along with two other AICCobservers-- former Goa chief minister, Luizinho Falerio andformer Deputy chief ministerof Karnataka G Parameshwara, metMPs and MLAs here on Saturday morning.

AICC leader K C Venugopal said the only criteria forselecting candidates was their merit.

