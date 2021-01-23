Left Menu
Rajasthan: Amid reports of factionalism, first meeting of core BJP group on Sunday

National general secretary and state in charge Arun Singh will also be present in the meeting.

Updated: 23-01-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 18:27 IST
The first meeting of a newly formed 16-member core group of the BJP, which has been put in place amid reports of factionalism in the party, will be held here on Sunday, a party leader said.

The new group consists of BJP leader Satish Poonia, national vice president and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Rajya Sabha MP Om Mathur, Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Kailash Chaudhary, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, among others. ''The first meeting of the group will be held on Sunday during which organisational issues will be discussed,'' state general secretary Bhajanlal Sharma said. National general secretary and state in charge Arun Singh will also be present in the meeting. PTI SDA TIRTIR

