Shivamogga blast: Congress demands probe by sitting HC Judge

Bengaluru, Jan 23 (PTI): Opposition Congress in Karnatakaon Saturday demanded a probe by a sitting High Court Judgeinto the explosion at a stone quarry near Shivamogga whichled to loss of precious lives.

It also demanded that all illegal quarrying or mining inthe state be stopped immediately.

''The family of those killed should be given compensationjudiciously. Not just announcing Rs 5 lakh, they should alsobe given a job,'' Leader of the Opposition and senior Congressleader Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the blast would haveto be inquired into by a sitting judge of the High Court ofKarnataka.

''All illegal quarrying or mining in the state have to bestopped immediately,'' he added.

The Chief Minister had, on Friday, announced Rs 5 lakh tothe families of the deceased and ordered a high-level probeinto the incident.

At least five people were killed in the explosion at astone quarry on the outskirts of Shivamogga city on Thursdaynight.

Gelatin sticks are said to have led to the blast.

''According to my information, the explosive materials werebrought in from Andhra Pradesh without any permission whichis an offence and not storing them safely is a secondoffence,'' Siddaramaiah said, adding: There is also noaccountability or responsibility on the part of officials.

Senior BJP leader and MLC Ayanur Manjunath himself hassaid a lot of illegal mining and quarrying activities havebeen going on in Shivamogga, the home district of ChiefMinister Yediyurappa, he said.

This shows total failure of the administration, he said.

''Yediyurappa and district (Shivamogga) in-charge MinisterK S Eshwarappa should own up,'' he said.

Earlier, Yediyurappa said illegal quarrying or miningwould not be allowed in the state and necessary action wouldbe taken against such activities.

